A businessman is to talk about his experience setting up a car mechanics company at a meeting next week.
Andrew Jervis, chief executive and co-founder of ClickMechanic, was raised and educated in the Isle of Man.
He will speak at a Startup Grind event at the Barclays Eagle Lab, Victoria Street, Douglas, on March 8 at 5.30pm.
ClickMechanic was founded as a solution to the problem of getting an honest, trustworthy and transparent mechanic for your car.
While running a previous car parts business, Mr Jervis found that many customers did not trust their mechanics.
He realised there was just no easy way to book a trusted mechanic. He then decided to study for a research masters in Manchester where he devoted himself to understanding these problems better.
Today, ClickMechanic works with hundreds of thousands of drivers and thousands of mechanics.
It aims to give customers an easier and more trusted car repair service.
ClickMechanic has been given awards for its innovation by Amazon Growing Business Awards and the Workshop Power Awards.
In 2021, Mr Jervis became a Great British Entrepreneur Award Winner as Small Business Entrepreneur Of The Year.
The company has received support from several investors, including the former chief executive of JustEat and local tech entrepreneur and investor Matt Newing.
Katie Nicholson, co-director of Startup Grind Isle of Man, will chair the event.
Tickets include Pizza from the team at Just Pizza and Pasta plus an arrival drink from the Wine Cellar.
Tickets are available from www.startupgrind.com/isle-of-man/