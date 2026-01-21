Two further Steam Packet sailings have been cancelled today (Wednesday, January 21) due to gale force winds.
This morning’s 8am Manxman sailing from Douglas to Heysham went ahead as scheduled, but the return sailing to the island scheduled to depart at 1.45pm has now been cancelled.
This means that the 7.15pm journey from Douglas back to Lancashire will also no longer go ahead.
The cancellations come during a period of high winds in the Isle of Man which also saw two sailings cancelled on Tuesday.
Strong to near gale force east or southeast winds are set to continue throughout Wednesday, with a yellow weather warning also in place for coastal overtopping until 2.45pm today.
As things stand, the overnight 1.45am sailing from Heysham to Douglas in the early hours of Thursday morning (January 22) will go ahead as scheduled.