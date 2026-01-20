The Lieutenant Governor Sir John Lorimer and Lady Lorimer recently paid a visit to the Ellan Vannin Gymnastics Club in Douglas, checking in on the progress of some of the island’s young athletes.
The pair were met by office manager Lynne Spence, head coach and director Helen Duggan and coach and director Ellina Foutekova, who kindly gave them a tour of the club and introduced them to the young gymnasts.
The Lieutenant Governor spoke to the majority of gymnasts, before both him and Lady Lorimer were shown routines and the intricacies of gymnastics training.
A spokesperson from Government House commented: ‘All of the members were very positive and enthusiastic about their sport, which bodes well for the future.
‘It was wonderful to witness their display routine, which they should all be very proud of!
‘It was clear to see how much enjoyment comes from being part of a team and their dedication is inspiring. Well done to everyone who took part and thank you for a great visit.’
Members of the Ellan Vannin Gymnastics Club represented the Isle of Man during the 2025 Island Games in Orkney, with the girls finishing second in the SET competition behind the Faroe Islands.
Also in the SET competition, Elise Pease achieved an individual bronze medal on bars, with Amara Brogan picking up a silver on vault.
The duo then also went on to represent the Isle of Man at the Northern European Championships in October.
The club also hosted the Isle of Man Girls Gymnastics Championships in September - a highlight of the island’s athletic calendar.
A spokesperson from the club commented: ‘We had gymnasts compete in all of the categories hosted at the 2025 Isle of Man Championships, so we are incredibly proud of the huge family we are continuing to build across many ages.’