Regulatory approval has now been granted for Capital International Group Limited’s acquisition of Martello Asset Management Limited (Martello), a boutique investment firm headquartered in Jersey.
The acquisition completed on November 1.
A Capital International Group spokesperson: ‘This strategic acquisition aims to enhance the jurisdictional footprint of the Capital International Group (the Group) of companies beyond their current locations in the Isle of Man and South Africa.
‘The acquisition will increase the group’s market presence and broaden its portfolio of services across Jersey and beyond.
‘The integration of Martello’s extensive expertise and established client base will significantly bolster the position of Capital International Group in the investment management sector.
‘This acquisition aligns with the group’s long-term growth strategy to expand its reach and deliver exceptional value to its clients through diversified investment solutions.’
Head of the Douglas firm’s investment management arm Antony Kelsey has been leading the transaction. He said: ‘We are thrilled to receive regulatory consent for the acquisition.
‘We have been working closely with the Martello team over the last few months to ensure the completion of the acquisition was as smooth a process as possible and we are delighted to welcome a team of dedicated and highly qualified colleagues to the Group.
‘This acquisition represents a significant milestone in our growth journey.
‘By combining our respective service offerings, we are well-positioned to expand the distribution of the Martello Global Equity Fund, and the wider Martello proposition into Capital International Group’s extensive relationships with intermediaries and advisers.
‘Martello has built a strong reputation for delivering exceptional investment management services and maintaining robust, good quality client relationships.
‘The performance track record of the Martello Global Equity Fund speaks for itself and we are looking forward to working with the Martello team to distribute it more widely through the Capital International Group.
‘The seamless integration of both companies will ensure continuity of service and a smooth transition for all clients and employees.’
Gary Hilll, director of Martello added: ‘With the transaction now complete, we are looking forward to being part of the Capital International Group team.
‘Joining forces will enable us to leverage their extensive resources and expertise, ultimately benefiting our clients with enhanced investment options and services.
‘We have been impressed with the Capital International team throughout the acquisition and we are confident that our team of professional employees and our clients will be well looked after in the future.’
David Long, Capital International Group’s chief investment officer said: ‘From start to finish, any acquisition involves a huge amount of due diligence, legal work and administration and I am very pleased with how our two companies have been able to align so seamlessly.
‘We have been looking to establish a strategic link to Jersey for some time and Martello’s African client base is a great fit for us as we have 40-plus staff across Cape Town, Johannesburg and Durban who are well placed to support and strengthen the relationships Martello have built.’