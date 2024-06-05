In the cool, air-conditioned room at Capital International’s offices, I sat opposite Alicia, Dulcie, Harry, and Megan. They’ve all been doing wonders for charity. The group is raising money for the Huruma Project, an initiative created by Capital Chairman Anthony Long to help the Huruma Orphanage. It was set up in Tanzania in 2012 and looks after children between the ages of 4 and 17, giving them a safe place to live, while also providing a basic education. Long came across the orphanage after climbing Kilimanjaro and discovered it was at risk of being shut down. The people running Huruma didn’t own the land or buildings and the landlord was looking to sell. Wanting to do something to help, Anthony, along with the help of Capital employees, raised £22 thousand to buy the land and save the orphanage.