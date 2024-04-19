Hire car company Rex Rental Limited and holiday lettings agency Island Escapes have entered into what the pair are describing as a ‘strategic partnership’.
The collaboration will mean Rex’s car rental services can be directly booked on the Island Escapes website.
The two firms believe this process will offer visitors the convenience of arranging both accommodation and transportation for their visit to the island in one seamless transaction.
Rex Rental is part of the Rex Motor Company, which offers vehicle leasing, servicing, sourcing, rental and sales from its White Hoe base on the outskirts of Douglas.
Evie Owen, operations manager of Rex Rental Limited, said: ‘We are excited to join forces with Island Escapes to enhance the travel experience for visitors to the Isle of Man.
‘By integrating our car hire services into Island Escapes' booking platform, we aim to make it easier for travellers to explore and enjoy all that the Isle of Man has to offer.’
Island Escapes has a diverse portfolio of properties around the island. The Castletown-based company also provide full management services for the holiday accommodation owned by Manx National Heritage. With the addition of car rental services from Rex Rental Limited, the firm believes guests will now have the freedom and flexibility to explore the island at their own pace.
John Keggin, managing director of Island Escapes added: ‘We are delighted to partner with Rex Rental Limited to offer our customers a more convenient and comprehensive travel experience.
‘By integrating car rental services into our booking process, we are making it easier for visitors to discover the beauty and charm of the Isle of Man during their stay.’
For more information about Rex Rental Limited and Island Escapes, visit their respective websites at www.rexrental.com and www.islandescapes.im