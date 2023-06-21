A Castletown-based company, described as ‘cavalier’ by a tribunal has been ordered to pay two ex-employees a combined £14,000.
Beyond Habitat Limited, which provides automated technical installations, was only entitled to attend one of the tribunals, but chose not to do so.
The first award was made to James Farrell, an architectural technologist, who worked for the company between January 2020 and January 2023.
He started proceedings because he had a long history of not receiving payslips on time or sometimes never. Additionally, despite requests, he was never given any terms and conditions of employment.
As the company never entered a response, it was not entitled to appear before the tribunal.
The tribunal, chaired by Douglas Stewart, said: ‘Mr Farrell gave evidence consistent with his complaint.
‘This he supported by a bundle of documentary evidence that established that the respondent paid scant regard to its obligations as an employer. In fact, its attitude to its statutory obligations under the Employment Act 2006 was cavalier.
‘Throughout his employment, Mr Farrell was in an invidious position because of the failure of his employer to provide an employment contract as required not later than four weeks’ from commencement. In its absence, Mr Farrell had no means of knowing his contractual rights for holidays, pay reviews, payslips or periods of notice.’
Beyond Habitat sent Mr Farrell only outstanding payslips and his holiday pay after proceedings had begun.
Mr Farrell was paid a total of £4,184.56 for the company failing to provide terms and particulars of employment and failing to supply payslips.
The second claimant, Charlotte Holden, an audio visual and control systems engineer, worked for the company from June 2021 until February 2023.
Her complaint advanced allegations of unfair (constructive) dismissal, unlawful deductions from pay and a failure to provide payslips.
The tribunal, again chaired by Mr Stewart, said that Beyond Habitat ‘did not dispute the pleaded case’.
It added: ‘The chairman granted Mr Nicholas Tat an opportunity to expand upon the terms of the response but this he did not do within the permitted time.
‘Accordingly, the Chairman directed that judgment be entered on behalf of Miss Holden. That left no dispute to Miss Holden’s allegations of constructive dismissal, unlawful deductions or for the failure to provide payslips.’
It found that: ‘Besides persistently late and underpayment of salary, Miss Holden had to press for payslips on no less than 14 occasions. Because of the late payment she had been overdrawn at her bank.’
For the combined issues of constructive dismissal, loss of earnings, unlawful deductions, unpaid fuel bills and lack of payslips, Miss Holden was awarded a total of £10,151.88.
Having moved to the island for the job, Miss Holden has since returned to Scotland to rebuild her former business which she gave up for this job.