Douglas law firm Simcocks Advocates has appointed solicitor Alexandra Chambers to its ranks of legal experts.
Ms Chambers has joined the company’s private client team, specialising in the preparation of wills, powers of attorney and receivership, trusts, succession planning and the administration of estates.
‘We’re delighted to have Alexandra join our privateclient team,’ said chief exective officer Phil Games.
‘She has already proved herself to be incredibly knowledgeable, intuitive and excellent at customer care, so I know she is going to be a great asset and very popular with our clients.’
An experienced UK solicitor, previously working with Cullimore Dutton in Chester, she recently moved to the island with her Manx husband, also a solicitor.
Ms Chambers graduated from the University of Law Chester with a first-class law degree and attained distinction on the legal practice course. She also achieved distinction for her Society of Trust and Estate Practitioners Diploma in 2021, and was invited to the STEP annual dinner as a high achiever for the results she achieved.
