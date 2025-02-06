Douglas asset managers Abacus Trust Group has raised and donated £7,083 to Looky’s Aid, a charity dedicated to providing support and opportunities for young people facing difficult or underprivileged circumstances.
The funds were collected through a voluntary staff salary deduction scheme and various fundraising activities, including bake sales, a team brunch and a raffle.
On behalf of the company, trust and company administrator Patrick Gough presented a cheque to Brett Martin, who founded Looky’s Aid in memory of his son Lucas who passed away from meningitis in September 2023 at the age of 21.
Patrick said: ‘I nominated Looky’s Aid for our company’s fundraising efforts last year and was very moved when my colleagues voted to support it.
‘Together, we strive to champion groups that improve lives, and this donation will truly make a difference.’
As one of Lucas’ best friends, Patrick also wanted to make a personal contribution to the charity.
‘He came up with the idea to climb Mount Kilimanjaro to raise additional funds.
Brett said: ‘Hats off to the Abacus Trust Group for their amazing fundraising effort and to Patrick for the contribution he has made to Looky’s Aid over the past year.
‘The money raised by Abacus and the recent Kilimanjaro trip, which Patrick initiated, will make a tangible difference to the lives of young people facing adversity.
‘Lucas would be so proud of his best friend and the generosity shown by the local community in supporting Looky’s Aid.’