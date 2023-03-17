More than 100 A-level students from high schools across the Isle of Man showcased their business ideas at the Palace Hotel in Douglas.
The Junior Achievement Company Programme arranges for students to set up and run a mini-company supported by a volunteer business mentor.
The programme is organised by the Manx branch of the charity Junior Achievement (JA).
It gives real-life work experience and introduces young people to the realities of running a business.
The exhibition was the culmination of six months of work by the students to work on their ideas.
Sue Cook, chief executive of JA, said: ‘Amongst the many business ideas that were on display was an intuitive app that can assist people who struggle with any kind of reading difficulty, biodegradable paper bombs for growing plants in your garden, recycled cardboard made into briquettes as an alternative to fuel for fireplaces and a display that projects driving information in front of the windscreen, directly in the driver’s field of vision.’
A team of 13 judges from the business world spent the day with the students to determine which of the mini-companies will win one of the signature awards.
The award ceremony will take place in the Villa Marina tomorrow evening, March 22, where the overall winner will be ‘HSBC Student Company of the Year’ and will represent the island in the European finals in Istanbul in July.