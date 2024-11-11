After the war, TV started in London and spread from the provinces, but the rapid expansion of TV was not rapid enough for Colebourns. The Isle of Man was being left out, so in 1952 Colebourns built and operated the first TV booster on the island, quite illegally. This was installed on their Douglas Head service department, which is now Manx Radio. They were told to turn it off by various authorities but steadfastly refused to do so.