A government agency has been successful at the Citywealth Brand & Marketing Awards which were held in London recently.
The island’s approach to ‘sustainable finance’ was recognised at the industry magazine’s awards, with Department for Enterprise agency Finance Isle of Man picking up a gold award, in the ‘Best Sustainability Communication Campaign’ category.
Now in their ninth year, the awards took place at the end of last month in London and were hosted by Rich Preston, senior world news reporter on BBC News.
Editor and Chief executive of Citywealth Karen Jones said: ‘Finance Isle of Man stood out to our judges for its clear, strategic and forward-thinking approach to sustainable finance.
‘Their comprehensive sustainable finance roadmap demonstrates not only a strong commitment to the global Environmental, Social and Governance agenda, but also a practical framework for implementation from regulatory development to talent upskilling.
‘While the Isle of Man is rightly proud of its UNESCO Biosphere status, this award recognises Finance Isle of Man's leadership in aligning financial services with sustainability in a meaningful, actionable way. It's an impressive model.’
The winners were determined by an independent panel of 10 industry judges after the shortlist was published online and public voting took place.
A total of 90% of the voting was decided by the judges and 10% by the public vote over a period of a year.
