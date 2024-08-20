‘I think there’s a lot of fear around the cost of doing things in a wildlife friendly or sustainable way’ Graham tells me. ‘I think that could come from governments saying they’re going to pledge X amount of money to this cause, and people may think “well that’s a load of money that could be going to something else like the NHS” but for me, it’s completely the other way around. Conservation and sustainability feed into an economy. So, in terms of the NHS, things like green prescribing and people spending time in nature means they need the NHS less so that saves a huge amount of money. Moving towards a wellbeing economy as opposed to a money-based economy is where the future is and we’re really trying to dispel those myths that this path is really expensive. It’s not. It’s really sustainable both in terms of the planet and funding.’