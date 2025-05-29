The new Mayor of Douglas says he has chosen charities for this year’s fundraising appeal scheme which are ‘meaningful’ to him and residents of the capital.
Steven Crellin has been elected as Mayor for the forthcoming 2025-26 municipal year, and received the unanimous backing of colleagues during a recent Annual Council Meeting.
Mr Crellin has now selected Dots Dream, Riding for the Disabled and Hospice Isle of Man as his chosen charities to support during the next year.
The scheme allows the organisations to do fundraising at council events, including the fireworks display and Christmas light switch on, as well as helping bring awareness to their respective causes.
Talking about the choices, Mr Crellin commented: ‘I wanted the charities to be meaningful and have an impact on island residents.
‘For example, Riding for the Disabled gives kids the opportunity to go and do something that they probably never would have the chance to do, and some of them can’t afford it.
‘Anything to do with kids or cancer strikes a chord in my heart, and my mother and father both went through Hospice themselves. My granddaughter also goes to Riding for the Disabled.
‘The mayoral appeal is really a facilitator for charities, getting their profile out there and drawing in money from different organisations around the city.’
Steven Pitts, son of former councillor Dorothy Pitts, set up the Dots Dream charity in her honour to help people who have life-changing illnesses.
Mr Pitts said he ‘shed a tear’ when he found out the organisation had been selected.
‘I did shed a little tear and I was taken back to think that her memory still lives on all these years later,’ he said.
‘We’ve got big ideas for the forthcoming year and hopefully the Mayor will listen to these.’