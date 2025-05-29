An island woman has raised thousands of pounds for charity in memory of her childhood best friend.
Emma Wilson walked an amazing 866,366 steps in March in memory of Karen Testa (nee Clague) who sadly died in 2024 from an asthma attack. Emma wanted to walk 175,000 steps a week during the month to mark what would have been Karen's 49th birthday on March 21.
Karen was born in the Isle of Man in 1976 before moving to America in her early adulthood.
Her lifelong passion for football included playing for Rushen United before she moved to the States where she became a respected junior coach.
The money Emma raised will be now be split between Cruse Bereavement Support Isle of Man and fellow charity Asthma + Lung UK.
Emma presented £3,000 to Cruse chief executive Mary Doyle recently. Mrs Doyle said: ‘We are very grateful to Emma for raising funds but also awareness of our charity - she completely smashed it.’
Emma added: ‘Every step I’ve walked has been for Karen - through aching feet, tired legs, and emotional days, she has been my motivation.
‘I know she’d be laughing at me powerwalking through the streets, especially in a banana costume and probably telling me to slow down and grab a drink/
‘To everyone who has supported me, walked with me, donated, or simply sent kind words - thank you from the bottom of my heart. Your generosity has meant the world, and I know Karen would be so proud of what we’ve achieved together.’
Cruse provides advice, information, and support to bereaved children, young people and adults in the Isle of Man. The Tromode-based charity is affiliated to Cruse Bereavement Support - the UK's leading bereavement charity.