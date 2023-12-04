Construction industry supplier Haldane Group has contributed close to £4,000 to the Manx community through its sponsorship of a variety of causes and organisations throughout 2023.
These sponsorships include local sports teams Castletown MFC, Peel Golf Club, Marown Bowling Club, Mount Murray Golf Club, Douglas Rugby Club, Isle of Man County Crown Green Bowling Association and Douglas Bowling Club, along with charitable events including Ramsey Grammar School’s Prom Fundraiser, Ballaugh School’s Mhelliah Fundraiser, the annual Jean O’Neil Charity Day, Rebecca House Children’s Hospice, and the Isle of Man Half Marathon.
Funding was also provided to support Manx charity Isle of Play and the delivery of Wood ’N’ Craft’s wood-based craft workshops.
Simon Walling, who leads the Haldane Fisher brand in England and the Isle of Man, said: ‘At Haldane Fisher, we believe in giving back to the communities in which we operate. This commitment goes beyond business, and we are thrilled to witness the positive impact these projects have had.
‘From sports teams and events to local community initiatives and fundraisers, we are thrilled to be able to lend our support to the very worthwhile causes that do so much to enhance local community life.
‘Our dedication towards community projects throughout the Isle of Man is showing no signs of slowing down, and as we look ahead to 2024, staff right across the organisation continue to demonstrate a genuine commitment to investing their time and energy toward these meaningful initiatives.
Haldane Fisher has branches in the Isle of Man in Douglas and Ramsey.