Curragh’s Wildlife Park has confirmed that its last prairie dog has recently been put to sleep due to ill health.
The park did have a dedicated prairie dog enclosure, but this space will now remain vacant as they ‘do not plan to get any more’ of the animals.
A spokesperson from the Wildlife Park commented: ‘At nearly 8 years old, the little one had been showing their age recently, and on further investigation had a tumour, so it was time to call it a day.
‘We say last because we do not plan to get anymore, the enclosure is not what we would now house prairie dogs in.
‘The enclosure will remain empty in the meantime until funding is secured for longer term development.’