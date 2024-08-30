Renewable energy training specialists GTEC Isle of Man has been working with Construction Isle of Man and the Manx government on a project to bring accredited renewables training to the island.
Prior to GTEC’s involvement, there was no provision for this in the island.
The Mount Murray-based company identified the lack of training for installers looking to make the move into renewables such as solar panels and air source heat pumps.
This, coupled with the government’s ambitious Net Zero targets, gave GTEC the perfect opportunity to bring its industry-leading courses direct to the island, saving heating engineers the trouble and expense of leaving the Isle of Man to up-skill.
In its climate change plan, the government has committed to reaching net-zero emissions by 2050 and has set two challenging interim targets; a 35% reduction by 2030 and a 45% reduction by 2035.
They aim to decarbonise the island’s electricity supply by 2030 and to generate an extra 30 megawatts of renewable electricity locally by 2026. The call for renewables, therefore, is great.
Debbie Reeve, chief officer for umbrella group Construction IoM is enthusiastic about the new training opportunities: ‘GTEC has built some great mobile rigs that they have brought to the island to train our heating engineers this summer.
‘The first courses in Solar PV, Electrical Energy Storage Systems (EESS) and Air Source Heat Pump installation were delivered at the Comis Hotel at Mount Murray in late June, with more planned for later in the year.
‘Historically, many installers have been put off by the prospect of travelling over to the UK in search of renewables training, because of the additional cost of travel, accommodation and for the employee its also the amount of time away from home.
‘So the project, which is supported by CIoM and the government, has generated a lot of interest. We’ve already had a great up-take for the pilot courses.’
‘And with the help of government support, contractors taking up the training for their workforce can apply for financial assistance to help with the course fees. For more information go to www.gov.im and type in “vocational training assistance” scheme for more details.’
GTEC managing director Griff Thomas is delighted to support the island in its green ambitions: ‘The Isle of Man is a terrific place, and we’re excited to be bringing renewables training to installers keen to support the island’s drive towards a greener future.
‘Our rigs will provide learners with excellent hands-on experience to back up the theoretical training we deliver our renewables courses.
‘The location at Mount Murray is perfect to kick things off, but because the rigs are portable there’s the opportunity to deliver training at other locations in the future.’