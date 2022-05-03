Coronavirus support scheme payments published
By IoM Today Reporter | Reporter |
Tuesday 3rd May 2022 1:03 pm
The Isle of Man Government has published details of payments made under the various Coronavirus support schemes.
The data is available at iomdfenterprise.im/coronavirus/ and includes details of applicants who received financial assistance under the following schemes:
- Coronavirus Business Support Scheme
- Business Premises Support Scheme
- Hospitality Transition Support Scheme
- Winter Disruption Scheme
- December Disruption scheme
- Coronavirus Recovery Scheme
- Strategic Capacity Scheme
- Salary Support Scheme
