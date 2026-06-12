A Ramsey couple who thought they were entering the first stages of early retirement, have opened a town-centre shop only months after launching a small market stall.
Amy and Dermot Maguire are the owners of Ramsey Care Products in St Paul's Square, a business specialising in stocking mobility and disability aids.
After closing their previous venture, Just Care Products Ltd, in August 2024 for personal reasons, the couple attempted to embrace a calmer life.
However, Amy continued working as a piano teacher and Dermot as an electrician, and neither could shake their desire to serve the local community.
In January, they returned to business with a small stall in St Paul's Church Lounge, selling a selection of the more portable mobility products. Demand quickly exceeded the stall’s capability.
Just a couple months later, an opportunity came to take over the former Model World premises.
The move allowed them to expand their product range and establish Ramsey Care Products as a permanent fixture in the heart of the town.
Amy said: ‘We thought we'd take the plunge and open the shop instead. It wasn’t a difficult transition.’
Nestled in St Paul's Square, the shop has become something of an Aladdin's cave, packed with affordable mobility and disability aids, while three King Charles Spaniels - Dinah, Penny and Dash - have become its unofficial shop assistants.
As they settled into their new premises, one customer interaction particularly stayed with Amy.
‘I specifically remember this lady marching across the square towards the shop, and I was looking at her as she walked across.
‘I'm opposite the chemist, and she was definitely walking with intention,’ she recalled.
The lady came into the shop, came straight up to the counter and thanked Amy for opening a shop in the north, explaining it saved local people from making a 90-minute round trip to Douglas to buy essential items. Amy exclaimed: 'It was rather emotional to have someone say that'.
Amy said the response from customers since opening has so wonderful.
The couple stock a wide range of products, from smaller daily living aids to larger mobility equipment, and Amy believes having a local outlet is particularly important for those who may struggle to travel.
'There is a huge range of items we could stock’, Amy said, 'but we have learned, from years of experience, what is more usable for people, and we try to stock a good range of them’.
While the business may not stock every product customers need, Amy says its location makes a significant difference, particularly in a town with people with varying needs and requirements; and items can always be ordered in.
She says accessibility has been one of the biggest advantages of the move. Their previous premises behind B&Q was less visible and required customers to make a specific journey.
Amy says she has been drawn to caring for others since childhood, something that continues to shape the way she and Dermot run the business today.
‘I'd rather someone got something they actually need,’ she said.
Dermot also plays a key role, delivering larger items and carrying out servicing and maintenance for customers after purchase.
‘He's got that kind of brain', Amy said. 'He's crucial to the business because he's the one who delivers the bigger items, but he also maintains them, so we can offer that complete service to our customers as well.’
Ramsey Care Products is located at 16 St Paul’s Square and you can reach them on 627177 or 225577.