The Isle of Man Orienteering Klubb is hosting its Summer Challenge event at Mooragh Park and Promenade this Saturday, June 13, with three courses available to suit different abilities.
Participants can choose from short, medium or long courses and can take part individually, as families or in groups of friends. The event is designed to be suitable for both experienced orienteers and complete beginners.
Registration, as well as the start and finish points, will be based near the children's play area and car park at the northern end of Mooragh Park lake. Registration will take place between 9.30am and 10.20am, with individual start times available from 9.30am until 10.30am.
Competitors must navigate their way between a series of control points marked on a map, using a scorecard to prove they have visited each location. The event is timed, with all participants required to report back to the finish by 12.30pm when the course closes.
Organisers say the activity is family-friendly and suitable for all fitness levels, with participants free to walk or run the course. Children must be accompanied by an adult.
A compass is optional, and members of the Isle of Man Orienteering Klubb will be on hand to offer guidance to anyone trying the sport for the first time.
Organisers are encouraging anyone who has never tried orienteering, or who has not taken part for some time, to come along and give the sport a go.
Further information about the event and future activities can be found on the Isle of Man Orienteering website and Facebook page.