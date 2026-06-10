Tonight (Thursday)
- Saddleoke with Ray Sloane at The Saddle, Douglas.
- Ramsey Folk Club singaround at the Buffs (R.A.O.B) Club, Derby Road, Ramsey, 8pm to 11pm.
Tomorrow (Friday)
- Albertoke with Ray Sloane at The Albert, Douglas.
- Karaoke and Disco at The Central, Ramsey, 8pm.
- Clash Vooar at the Whitehouse, Peel, 8pm.
- Traditional music session at The Mitre, Ramsey, 8.30pm.
- Totally 80s at Barbary West Coast, Peel, 9pm.
- Eoin Molyneux at Quids Inn, Douglas, 9.15pm.
- The Ed Miller Band at Jaks Bar and Smokehouse, Douglas.
- Karaoke and dancing in Second Venue above the Nags Head, Douglas.
- Music and dancing in the Bench nightclub, Douglas, from 10pm.
Saturday
- John Gregory at the Coffee Station at the House of Manannan, Peel, 12.30pm to 1.30pm.
- Johnny Summers at Manx Arms, Onchan.
- Karaoke at the Haven, Port Erin.
- Dickie Kelly at Queen’s, Douglas, 7.30pm to 10.30pm.
- Blue Train Big Band featuring Louis Dowdeswell at Peel Centenary Centre, 7.30pm.
- Adele Dube at Cathedral Isle of Man, Peel, 7.30pm.
- Karaoke and disco/dance tunes at The Central, Ramsey, 8pm.
- Paul Tonks Trio at the British, Douglas, 8pm to 11pm.
- Eoin Molyneux at the Mitre, Ramsey, 9pm.
- Ernie Taylor at the Front Porch, Douglas, 9pm.
- Sunset Jet at Jaks Bar and Smokehouse, Douglas.
- Music and dancing in Second Venue above the Nags Head, Douglas.
- Trevor Shimmin at Looky’s Bar, Douglas, 10pm to 1am.
- Music and dancing in the Bench nightclub, Douglas, from 10pm.
Sunday
- Karaoke at The Central, Ramsey, from 3pm until 7pm.
- Karaoke Stars at the Quids Inn, Douglas, from 3.15pm.
- Ka-Ray-Oke with Ray Sloane at Jaks Bar and Smokehouse, Douglas.
- Dave Holland Piano Sessions at Frank Matcham’s, Douglas, 7pm.
Tuesday
- Singaround at The Manor, Douglas, 8pm.
Wednesday
- Karaoke Stars at Quids Inn, Douglas, 8pm.
- Traditional music session at O’Donnell’s, Douglas, 8.30pm.