Course to help those unemployed or in low-income jobs to get work

The government’s employment wervices team is training those who are unemployed or in low-income occupations how to use Microsoft Office.

It has recently set up a base in Douglas and has been accredited by the British Computer Society to provide courses across Microsoft Office applications such as Word, Excel, PowerPoint and Outlook, building up to Level 2, which is typically the competency level expected by employers.

The aim is to help those out of work or in low-income jobs to find suitable employment in offices. People using the free service can range from complete beginners to others who have some experience but would like to refresh and update their skills. Students are able to gain a formal qualification by taking an exam, but this is optional.