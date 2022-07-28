Crossroads staff receive additional training
Subscribe newsletter
Charity Crossroads will be providing mental health and wellbeing first aid training to its staff members.
It’s thanks to Manx Lottery Trust funding.
The charity, which is based in Douglas, has been awarded £1,188 from the Manx Lottery Trust and will be using the funds to facilitate an Isle Listen Mental Health and Wellbeing First Aid Training Course for its staff members.
Jackie Betteridge, chief executive of Crossroads, said: ‘We can’t thank the Manx Lottery Trust enough for its support with this important project.
‘The mental health and wellbeing first aid training course has been designed to enable people in the workplace to spot the first signs of a mental health condition, and at Crossroads we want to ensure our staff are well supported in responding to these issues – especially given the situations our workers sometimes face.
equip
‘This training will provide our employees with improved knowledge of mental health and will equip them with the skills they need to ensure all our stakeholders, whether that’s another staff member, a volunteer, or one of our service users, feel emotionally supported. As an organisation, we aim to encourage both professional and personal growth and want to ensure we provide a healthy and supportive working environment that gives everyone the chance to flourish.’
Sarah Kelly, chairman of Manx Lottery Trust, added: ‘The Manx Lottery Trust is pleased to support Crossroads with this worthwhile initiative - which will no doubt have a positive impact on the charity’s workforce, volunteers, and service users for many years to come.’
This grant is from the Manx Lottery Trust’s smaller grants programme.
The Manx Lottery Trust has been delegated to distribute National Lottery money from The National Lottery Community Fund.
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |