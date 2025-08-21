Joan's Wool & Crafts has been a core part of Onchan for more than 40 years.
Because of a decrease in footfall, a diverse economic climate and lack of parking - the decision has been made to close the shop in the village’s precinct.
Owner Laura Ketteridge said: ‘The lease on the shop is now up, and we had the option of renewing for a further nine years with a review after five, but there's simply not enough footfall, and customers find it very difficult to find a place to park.
‘That has not been a problem in the past, and the economics no longer makes sense. Staff costs have gone up 50% over the past five years. I am very, very happy that the costs for staff have gone up, but it makes makes it unfeasible for us to continue.’
For loyal customers like Pat Tatlow, who has been a regular patron of Joan's for years, the uncertainty surrounding the shop's future is deeply felt.
With limited local alternatives and accessibility concerns, Pat fears she may be forced to resort to online shopping - a far cry from the personal, community-rooted experience she values at Joan's.
‘It's very sad that they're closing down. It's a great place to come, it's a great place to get information, and it's a loss to the community really.’
Joan's Wool & Crafts was founded by Joan Gilbert in 1974, originally located in Port Jack where Perfection Hair Salon now stands.
In 1978, the shop relocated to the Village Walk Shopping Precinct.
During its early Port Jack days, Joan’s operated seasonally, offering women’s and children’s clothing during the summer months.
It wasn’t until a yarn sales representative visited that the company evolved.
The clothing aspect of the brand got smaller and smaller, with the stock of yarn, fabric and haberdashery growing and becoming more popular.
Joan Gilbert is currently 98 years old. Christine Quayle took over the shop from Joan when she retired.
Christine retired which is when current owner Laura took over.
Laura spoke highly of her team and expressed the upset the decision to close has caused.
Over the past four decades a community has been fostered among the staff and customers.
‘Between us we knit, we crochet, embroider, patchwork, quilting, dress making. There are so many different crafts that we cover so many things between us.
‘When we have a customer coming in, if we are unable to help them, another customer might lean over. Have you tried doing such and such? Or when we're explaining things to a customer, another member of staff also comes. Oh, can I look in, please?’
‘Staff development has been a big thing. We learn from each other, and we learn from our customers as well. It's a little learning community.’
Laura said: ‘Thank you to all of our wonderful customers. So many times, in retail, people say it's the worst job imaginable, but the customers that we have here are wonderful. They really are, and the staff here are wonderful as well.’