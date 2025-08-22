A Douglas firm has been named ‘Fintech Industry Influencer’ at the Global 100 Awards 2025.
SolutionsHub, which is based on Hill Street in Douglas, supports eGaming and fintech businesses with licensing and compliance service
The Global 100 Awards highlight organisations that not only deliver commercial success but also influence the direction of their industries.
The Fintech Frontiers category, in which SolutionsHub was recognised, acknowledges companies that are driving innovation, setting compliance benchmarks, and supporting the growth of emerging technologies.
Fintech, short for ‘financial technology’, refers to innovative digital tools and platforms that enhance, automate, or disrupt financial services.
It combines finance with technology to improve banking, payments, lending, investing, and insurance. Fintech is designed to foster efficiency, accessibility, personalisation, and inclusion, transforming how individuals and businesses manage money worldwide.
The island firm’s expertise spans licensing, compliance, and operational activities, enabling businesses to scale globally while maintaining strong regulatory foundations.
SolutionsHub chief executive Lee Hills added: ‘Fintech is changing faster than most regulators can respond.
‘Our job is to bridge that gap, giving innovators the confidence to expand while ensuring governments and regulators can trust the frameworks in place.
‘This award is recognition of that balancing act, and of the SolutionsHub team who deliver it every day.
‘The award further cements SolutionsHub’s reputation as the benchmark for excellence in regulated markets. By consistently delivering cutting-edge compliance solutions and advisory expertise, the firm has established itself as the partner of choice for businesses operating in complex environments.’
The recognition comes as the fintech sector faces increasing scrutiny over digital assets, payments technology, and cross-border compliance.