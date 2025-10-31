A cybersecurity company with operations on the Isle of Man has become the first dedicated UK-headquartered business in its sector to achieve B Corp certification.
Computer Network Defence (CND), which has offices in Douglas and Corsham near Bath, was recognised for meeting high ethical and environmental standards in its operations.
The certification measures a company’s impact across staff, community, suppliers, customers, governance and the environment.
Founded 21 years ago by Andy and Amanda Cuff, CND employs around 70 people and provides cybersecurity services, software development and intelligence to clients including major governments around the world.
Mr Cuff said the company’s long-standing focus on ethics and social responsibility had made the B Corp process a natural step.
‘Ethics has always been our cornerstone – we have no sales staff and grow through reputation and word of mouth,’ he said.
‘When we came across the B Corp certification, we looked at it and saw that the assessment covered things already embedded in the business. For example, around 40 per cent of our staff identify as neurodivergent, so we work hard to create an inclusive environment where everyone is empowered to thrive.
‘We also recruit from disadvantaged groups such as military spouses and veterans, and we were early adopters of flexible working so parents could pick up their children from school, for instance.’
Mr Cuff said more than half of businesses applying for certification fail to meet the standard.
‘The process is extremely demanding and includes requirements such as sustainability policies, statements on mental wellbeing and flexible working – all things we have been doing for years,’ he said.
He encouraged other firms to consider applying for certification.
‘I would urge other businesses to go for the certification; the process is worthwhile in itself as it helps you view your business from a different perspective,’ he said. ‘Our clients have been hugely impressed, and we are proud to join the B Corp community.’