Alice Leadbeater-Terris, senior manager at the Douglas offices of financial services giant Deloitte, won a gold award in the Accountant of the Year – Manager category, at the recent Citywealth Future Leaders Awards.
The awards ceremony took place earlier this month in London at the five-star JW Marriott Grosvenor House Hotel.
Now in their 10th year, these awards highlight the achievements of young wealth management professionals under the age of 40 and also recognise the contributions of companies that champion their career progression.
The former Castle Rushen student is a senior manager in the audit and assurance practice of Deloitte on Athol Street and has more than nine years of experience working in the financial services sector.
Companies with branches in the Isle of Man have also been awarded for their support of young talent within the wealth management industry:
• Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management – Silver award in Best Employer – ESG/Community Engagement category
• HSBC – Bronze, Best Employer – Flexible Working Initiative
• EY – Silver, Best Training/Career Development Initiatives
• Deloitte – Silver, Best Employer – Career Progression LGBT+/Inclusion
• KPMG – Bronze, Career progression LGBT+/Inclusion
• Zedra – Silver, Best Employer – Career Progression