Deloitte has made 19 promotions within its Douglas office.
The latest round of promotions strengthens the audit, assurance, advisory and tax capabilities of the firm and come as part of 103 across its four offices in the Isle of Man, Jersey, Guernsey and Gibraltar.
Rachel Williams has been promoted to director at Deloitte Isle of Man.
She joined Deloitte in March 2015 and was responsible for the resource management team in the London Corporate business before moving over to a national role leading financial services in the Channel Islands.
She relocated to the island in 2019.
Rachel leads the resource management team to ensure that the business can deliver high-quality audits with appropriate staffing.
Mashaal Ghaffar and Syed Muhammad Naqvi have risen to manager in the audit team and Helen Moore has risen to manager in the tax team.
Mashaal joined Deloitte in the island two and a half years ago as a qualified chartered accountant. Her work in the audit team focuses on banks, asset management, property funds and captive insurance.
Syed joined the Athol Street company two years ago and is an ACCA member, completing his professional examinations in 2020. With the firm, he works on a diversified portfolio of banking, insurance and gaming sectors.
Helen has almost 10 years of experience working in audit and tax. She is a chartered accountant with the ICAEW and a chartered tax adviser with the CIOT (Chartered Institute of Taxation).
Helen’s role as a tax consultant involves providing tax compliance and advisory services to both personal and corporate clients, across a broad range of sectors.
The assistant manager promotions at Deloitte include three tiers. Six staff in the audit team, and one in advisory have been promoted to assistant manager level-3. Two people in the audit team have been promoted to assistant manager level-1.
There has been one promotion to senior associate 2 in advisory, whilst two have been promoted to senior associate in audit. Also in the audit team, one team member has achieved BrightStart Level-3, with two reaching BrightStart Level-2.
Director at Deloitte in the Isle of Man, Laura O’Sullivan-Spiers, said: ‘Congratulations to all the individuals who have achieved new milestones in their careers at Deloitte. Being part of Deloitte UK provides us with unique advantages, offering endless opportunities for career progression, personal growth and seamless collaboration with our extensive network of over 22,000 professionals.
‘I wish every one of our colleagues great success in their new roles.’