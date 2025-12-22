The survey runs from Monday, December 22 2025 to Sunday, January 18 2026 and is being conducted independently by Island Global Research.
The initiative aims to gather views on service quality, value for money, accessibility and future service priorities, supporting IOMPO’s goal of delivering sustainable services for the Manx economy.
Participation is anonymous, with options to complete the survey online, by phone or via paper copies available at post office counters. Participants can also enter a prize draw to win £100 in retail vouchers.
If you wish to complete the survey online, you can visit https://survey.islandglobalresearch.com/s3/IOMPost25