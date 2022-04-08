DfE plan to boost emerging industries

The Department for Enterprise has published its Department Plan for 2022-2023.

The plan sets out how the DfE will contribute to government’s vision for the Isle of Man over the next 12 months.

It reviews the last year and outlines the focus for the next for all four Executive Agencies (Finance Isle of Man, Digital Isle of Man, Business Isle of Man and Visit Isle of Man), Motorsport, Registries and the Department’s central functions.

The document also provides other interesting statistical breakdowns.

In all, the DfE employs over 170 people across the various Agencies, Functions and Registries (the largest sub-department is the Central Registry Isle of Man, with 39 team members, and the smallest is Locate Isle of Man, with just four).

There are some ambitious and clear goals set out in the document. Key commitments include: reviewing the island’s employment law, approving and delivering a new ten year Visitor Economy Strategy, developing and protecting key air links, continuing to invest and regenerate our towns and villages, provide a clear Childcare Strategy, fully realise a new Medicinal Cannabis sector and deliver a comprehensive Workforce and Skills Strategy.

Some of these commitments have already begun to be publicly addressed, such as the Childcare strategy which is currently open for review and feedback from key stakeholders.

But others, such as the DfE’s plans for medicinal cannabis, have been less clearly defined.

This document outlines these areas more distinctly.

For example, whilst we knew Business Isle of Man was supporting and developing a ‘Medicinal Cannabis for Export License Regulatory Framework’ over the last 12 months, in the next few years, the DfE’s plan for medicinal cannabis would see:

l 250 new jobs within the sector by 2025

l 10 licences agreed by the GSC by the end of 2022

l Develop strong account management and pipeline development

l Run two promotional events within 2022 to raise awareness of the sector and encourage growth

l Review of current policy and legislation

l Attend two/three off-island trade shows

Regarding the document, Enterprise Minister Dr Alex Allinson MHK said: ‘Since I took over the role as Minister of the Department for Enterprise in October 2021 I have been continually impressed by the hard work of all our staff and the quality of the initiatives being proposed, developed, and promoted across the department.

‘This Department Plan offers us the chance to present our goals and objectives in a clear and measurable way, demonstrating an overarching picture of the work underway in the department.

‘We will continue to work closely and collaboratively with the local business community and other key stakeholders to support and grow our economy, and successfully deliver this plan.

‘I will be bringing it to May’s Tynwald and I look forward to debating this with Members.’