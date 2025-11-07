The winners of the government’s Digital Isle Tech Awards 2025 will be announced later this month.
Now in their third year the awards are organised by Department for Enterprise agency Digital Isle of Man.
Lyle Wraxall, chief executive of the latter, said: ‘The Digital Isle Tech Awards are a celebration of the people and ideas driving our island’s digital future.
‘Each year, the awards showcase the depth of innovation, collaboration and ambition across our community. I encourage everyone to get involved, nominate their champions, and help us recognise the talent that makes our island’s digital sector so remarkable.’
Entries close this Thursday, November 13. Public voting and judges’ deliberations will continue until Wednesday, November 19, with finalists announced on November 20. Winners will be announced the following week on November 27 during the Digital Isle 2025 event at the Comis Hotel.
Award categories include:
- Digital Trailblazer: Honouring an individual or team leading the way in emerging technologies and digital transformation. Tech Team of the Year: Celebrating exceptional collaboration, innovation, and success in delivering outstanding tech projects.
- Women in Tech Award: Recognising women who have made significant strides in technology, inspiring others and breaking barriers in the industry.
- Community Impact Champion: Acknowledging those who have used technology to create meaningful, positive change locally or globally.
- Tech Educator of the Year: Honouring an individual who has excelled in teaching, mentoring, or guiding the next generation of tech professionals.
- Student Technologist of the Year: Celebrating a student from secondary school, college, or university who has demonstrated exceptional skills, creativity, and potential in technology.
- Tech Supporter of the Year: Recognising an organisation or team that has provided exceptional support, resources, or partnerships contributing to the growth and success of the tech sector.