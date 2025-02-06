A Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Belonging (DEIB) conference is taking in the island on Wednesday, March 26.
‘The Count Me In: Turning DEIB Words into Actions’ event is taking place at the Douglas offices of Games Global.
Founded in Gibraltar and subsequently taken to London, the conference brings together expert speakers and DEIB champions to share ideas, initiatives and challenges to move the diversity conversations forward into actions.
Organisations from multiple sectors take part in interactive panels and roundtable discussions.
The organisers believe it is important to harness the expertise in the room and have found that conference attendees always have useful experiences to share.
Guest speakers from the All-In Diversity Project, Inclusion Included and the Association for Project Management will be joined with island representatives from Games Global, Deloitte, Lloyds Bank and SQR among others.
A spokesperson for the organisers said: ‘The Diversity Clinic session is always a popular one, with delegates encouraged to “ask anything” to the guest panel.
‘Experience shows that many people avoid participation in DEIB initiatives for fear of “getting it wrong” or using the wrong language.
‘The conference aims to break down the barriers and demonstrate how inclusion and inclusive leaders can make a real difference to the business bottom line.
Adrian Sladdin, co-founder of the Count Me In Diversity Community, added: ‘We are delighted to bring the conference to the Isle of Man and grateful to Games Global for kindly offering to host us.
‘We have received lots of interest from the island business community and look forward to hearing about the great projects happening in the local DEIB space.’
There are still a number of sponsorship opportunities available, some of which come with speaking spots. Anyone interested should email [email protected]
Tickets for the half-day, afternoon conference are available via Eventbrite and further details can be found on the community’s website www.diversitycommunity.org