Douglas-based mortgage lender and broker Evoke has appointed Donna Hawley as its new mortgage manager.
Donna brings a wealth of experience in the financial services industry.
In her new role she will be responsible for leading Evoke’s mortgage brokering proposition and will also oversee the daily operations of the office.
Donna said: ‘I am thrilled to be joining my siblings at Evoke.
‘Their commitment to excellence fits perfectly with my own values, and being able to join a business which focuses on delivering flexible and personalised solutions to support a wide range of clients is a privilege.
‘Evoke currently has the island’s largest panel of mortgage lenders and are experts in supporting those who don’t currently qualify for a bank mortgage.’
Managing director Zoe Hawley-Scott added: ‘We are delighted to welcome Donna into our team to help us in our expansion.
‘As a family-run business, finding individuals who align with our values and ethos is paramount. Donna not only possesses the necessary skills and experience but shares our commitment to providing outstanding service and brings an enthusiastic and humorous approach.
‘With Donna’s unique ability to balance knowledge and a personable customer first attitude, we are confident that she will play a key role in delivering enhanced customer satisfaction and supporting our continued growth.’
The company has also launched a new asset finance service. It has been designed to support business growth for clients through tailored hire purchase and secured loan solutions.
Zoe added: ‘As we near our 10-year anniversary we reflect on the relationships we have built and the unwavering focus we have had to support the local community.
‘Our strength lies in the traditional methods of face-to-face communication and relationship management.
‘We are committed to understanding our clients’ unique circumstances so we can deliver a personalised service that is based on trust.
‘Our experience in lending, combined with our desire to further support the needs of borrowers, led to the development of our complementary asset finance service.
‘Our flexible approach to lending makes the service accessible and we hope that we can continue to support a wide range of clients in reaching their financial goals.’