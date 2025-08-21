In the Isle of Man, AI isn’t just a concept, it’s an action. A network of Activation Partners is central to Activate AI, a national initiative from the Isle of Man Government, delivered by Digital Isle of Man. These local experts are supporting businesses across the Island in using AI to solve their everyday challenges, improving processes and boosting efficiency, regardless of where they are on their AI journey.
In this spotlight, the Activation Partners explain their role, share insights on AI adoption in the Isle of Man, and offer guidance for businesses exploring AI solutions.
Q: Why is it important to you to be involved in AI projects on the Island?
Natalie Gallagher, LEMA Logic: For me, it’s about actually being part of the Isle of Man community, rolling up my sleeves and working alongside local business leaders. It’s not just about technology; it’s about giving people the tools to get better results with less stress, less guesswork, and fewer late nights.
Colin Moughton, Insight Innovation: As an engineer at heart, I enjoy solving real-world problems with practical technology, and AI opens so many exciting possibilities. Ultimately, it’s about helping organisations unlock value from AI while building skills that benefit the wider Isle of Man community.
Q: Tell us about some work you’ve done with AI and why it excites you?
Brian Gallagher, LEMA Logic: We’ve built systems that can automatically answer common questions 24/7 over the phone, text messages, WhatsApp, or emails without adding staff. We also built Testzilla.ai which is an AI system that tests other AI systems for accuracy and reliability.
Colin Moughton, Insight Innovation: One of the most rewarding projects involved using AI to analyse a complex manufacturing process and predict how efficiency could be improved.
Q: Why is now the right time for businesses to prioritise AI adoption?
Brian Gallagher, LEMA Logic: Companies that got involved with the Internet when it first became popular had a huge competitive edge. The edge they will get from AI is even bigger.AI allows them to move faster and make better decisions at lower costs than any previous advances in technology.
Q: From your experience, where do companies even begin to think about implementing AI into their businesses?
Arron Clague, Viking Office Systems: It’s difficult to imagine how a company adapts to AI without seeing the platforms working with their own data and their own customers. Most people’s exposure has been around chatbots, which has been great to show people some of the technology, but to actually deploy into a business you need a framework that allows access to your databases, CRM, line of business applications, and internal messaging.
Dan Thomas, LEMA Logic: Start with a specific problem you want to fix, and make sure you understand that in depth. What the problem is, how much it is costing your business, and what the impact of it is. Then decide on a budget that is justified by those. AI is a wide term, and like any technology, it doesn't stand in isolation, so having that clarity gives the direction you need when talking to one of the partners.
These individuals are helping turn AI from concept to action on the Isle of Man, ensuring businesses of all sizes move forward responsibly and confidently. If your business could benefit from the free AI Solution Service, visit digitalisleofman.com/activate-ai to learn more.