The charity currently delivers in-person DAT sessions as part of its induction and refresher process for members, with the support of local experts and volunteers. The new funding will allow the course to be moved online, making it more flexible and accessible for volunteers.
The digital course will enable participants to complete training remotely and at their own pace. The charity said this would reduce administrative work, increase training capacity and ensure safety standards are met across the organisation.
Carole Quayle from Sailing for the Disabled said: ‘We’re extremely grateful to Manx Lottery Trust for supporting this important development. Moving our Disability Awareness Training online will make it far easier for members and new volunteers to complete essential training. We’re working with Disability Awareness Consultant Andy Hodkin and our website provider, Governance People, to develop the new course, and their expertise will be invaluable in making sure it’s engaging, accessible and effective.
‘It also supports our wider strategy of streamlining admin tasks, so our volunteers can focus on what matters most, providing life-enriching experiences on the water for our members.’
The integration of the training package will be carried out in partnership with local businesses and supported by the charity’s website provider. Once launched, it will be available through the charity’s new website at no cost to participants.
Sarah Kelly, chairman of Manx Lottery Trust, said: ‘Sailing for the Disabled is a valued community organisation that provides unique and inclusive experiences for people across the island. We’re pleased to support this project, which will improve accessibility, enhance volunteer engagement, and build long-term sustainability for their important work.’
The Community Awards Programme supports charities and not-for-profit groups across the island. Further details are available at www.mlt.org.im.