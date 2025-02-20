KPMG has raised £17,245.25 for island charity Arlo's Adventure.
Arlo's Adventure is an Isle of Man charity dedicated to supporting children with life-limiting conditions and their families, providing them with much-needed resources and support.
The Douglas audit, tax and advisory services provider says the funds will go a long way in helping the charity continue its vital work.
The fundraising activities included a series of events such as dress-down days, cake sales and office raffles, all of which saw enthusiastic participation from KPMG staff and supporters.
The highlight of the campaign was the KPMG Prom Relay event, which alone raised more than £11,000.
Ellie Matthews, head of citizenship for the Isle of Man at KPMG in the Crown Dependencies said: ‘We are incredibly grateful to everyone who contributed to this fantastic achievement.
‘Supporting Arlo's Adventure has been a cause close to our hearts, and we are delighted to have been able to make a difference.’
A spokesperson from Arlo’s Adventure added: ’It has been a pleasure to work with KPMG over this past year, and we are completely overwhelmed by the amount of money raised as well as the awareness of our little charity.
‘We have been invited in to talk about baby loss during Baby Loss Awareness Week, which for us is huge.
‘For such a large company to mark the week and help us to spread awareness and to have people come and talk about their loss has been both heart-breaking and heart-warming.’
They continued: ‘The events that KPMG put on to raise funds were brilliantly run and helped to spread the word about our charity - not to mention lots of fun.
‘We cannot thank KPMG enough, especially its charity committee - the amount of work they put in is second to none.’
A spokesperson for the Athol Street firm added: ‘The success of this fundraising campaign underscores KPMG's commitment to giving back to the community and supporting important causes.
‘As such, the firm looks forward to working with its new chosen charity for 2025, Manx Breast Cancer Support Group, which seeks to develop the breast care services in the Isle of Man and improve the pathway for breast cancer patients.’
