Four senior promotions have been confirmed at an island law firm.
Douglas-based practice DQ Advocates has announced the elevation of Donna Matthews, Joshua Quinn, Jessica McManus and Kathryn Sharman.
Donna, who has been with the company since its inception in 2007, has been promoted from associate director to senior counsel.
Her client base within the corporate and commercial department encompasses a broad range of international and local institutional clients in commercial, shipping and trust related matters.
Joshua, whose legal career has seen him work for several large legal and professional services businesses, was a partner for a UK-based solicitors for five years, before returning to the island to requalify as an advocate.
Promoted from senior associate to associate director in DQ’s dispute resolution department, Joshua has a wealth of expertise in employment, commercial, contentious trust and property disputes and related regulatory matters, with a growing reputation in discrimination cases and claims concerning unfair dismissal and contractual breaches.
Jessica McManus trained at DQ and has made her way to become a senior associate with the firm.
Assisting and advising in a number of areas, including high-value corporate and commercial litigation, employment issues, trust and estate disputes, debt recovery, personal injury and clinical negligence, her commercial litigation practice has seen her act for a number of onshore and offshore clients.
Kathryn Sharman is another dedicated member of the team to be promoted and is now a senior regulatory and compliance advisor.
Advising clients across the financial services industry on a wide range of compliance and regulatory fields, she works primarily with Isle of Man legislative regulation and compliance.
A member of the DQ team since 2019, Kathryn also chairs the Isle of Man Chamber of Commerce Think Tank.
The company has been further boosted by the news that paralegal, Karen Daly, is to commence a two-year period of articles to fully qualify as a Manx Advocate.
Managing director Mark Dougherty says the promotions showcase the experience and diversity of its team.
Earlier this month, Donna received no fewer than four endorsements for her work across key business areas in the newly released Legal 500 rankings, a guide considered an esteemed benchmark within the legal profession.
Meanwhile, both Jessica and Joshua were named as leading associates in the employment sector.
‘Company culture is extremely important in any modern, forward thinking law firm and we are fortunate at DQ to have a team of talented individuals and an ethos where staff want to grow, develop and achieve their career goals,’ outlined Mark.
‘By providing a dynamic and challenging work environment, we nurture local talent whose specialist knowledge provides us with expertise which further enhance the services we offer.
‘These promotions are a testament to the hard work and commitment of Donna, Joshua, Jessica and Kathryn and I am sure everyone will join me in passing on congratulations and wish them every success in their new positions.’