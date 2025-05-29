Chief Minister Alfred Cannan has confirmed the appointment of Dr Mark Yell as chair of the skills board, a joint initiative by government and the Chamber of Commerce to encourage workforce skills development.
Dr Yell brings more than 35 years of experience in business leadership, digital and IT transformation to the role and has delivered successful large-scale projects across various sectors.
The board’s work is driven by the Skills Strategy - a comprehensive three-year plan focused on identifying employer needs and expanding opportunities for skills development and acquisition.
Implementation of the strategy is supported by the Economic Strategy Fund, which has provided funding to the skills board to accelerate actions not covered by existing government budgets.
The Chief Minister said: ‘I’m pleased to announce the appointment of Dr Mark Yell as chair of the skills board.
‘He has a proven track record across a wide range of sectors in large-scale change management and his ability to understand and prepare for the future needs of organisations will help guide the skills board towards the ambitions of the skills strategy.
‘I would once again like to thank Peter Reid for his time as chair prior to his recent election as an MLC.’
Commenting on his appointment, Dr Yell said: ‘I am pleased to take on this role, and look forward to working with the board, industry representatives and government to drive the skills strategy forward.
‘My initial focus area will be to refine the board’s priorities moving forward to ensure we are meeting our overarching aim of helping the island to prepare its workforce for the future.’