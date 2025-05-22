Three finalists in this year’s Isle of Man Innovation Challenge have been supported by Ellanstone, the Douglas-based specialist consultancy dedicated to fostering partnerships on and off-island.
The Innovation Challenge is organised by the Department of Enterprise’s executive agencies, led by Digital Isle of Man and in collaboration with Business Isle of Man, Finance Isle of Man and Visit Isle of Man.
It promotes innovation and collaboration in the technology sector and attracted more than 100 entries, including businesses from the Isle of Man, UK, India, South Africa, Brazil, Austria and Singapore.
A total of 15 have been chosen as finalists and will go forward to the challenge’s finale at the Comis Hotel in Santon on June 26.
The three finalists supported by Ellanstone are:
- Werk Solutions (www.werksolutions.co.uk) They offer a radical reimagining of mainstream education that puts inclusion, trauma awareness and emotional safety first. Their solution is built for every learner, with a focus on those with special educational needs and disabilities.
- Joggle.ai An intuitive AI platform designed specifically for small businesses. Joggle helps Isle of Man small and medium enterprises save time, reduce admin, and make smarter decisions, giving them the space to grow and thrive in a competitive world.
- Carbon Happy World (www.carbonhappy.world) A solution that uses the island’s own data stewardship framework to track, manage and reduce carbon emissions across the public and private sector. A practical, scalable step towards a cleaner, greener island.
Ellanstone’s chief innovation officer Brendon Kenny said: ‘Innovation is not only a buzzword - it is the foundation of our future.
‘At Ellanstone we are passionate about helping visionary ideas take root here in the Isle of Man.
‘These three projects show exactly how we can lead the way in changing education, advancing net-zero and unlocking the power of AI for small businesses.
‘We are proud to stand behind them and proud to be pushing the boundary for the benefit of everyone in our island.’
He described the the Innovation Challenge as ‘a testament to the island’s spirit of invention, creativity, and bold thinking’, and that the finalists reflect the ‘next chapter of the Isle of Man’s story, one rooted in innovation, guided by the Island Plan, and driven by a belief that we can shape a better future for all who live and work here.’
Mr Kenny added: ‘The Isle of Man has always punched above its weight.
‘Now more than ever, it must continue to build on that legacy, creating solutions that tackle real challenges, unlock new opportunities, and bring lasting value to our communities.
‘Ellanstone is proud to be part of that mission. The three finalists we support are pushing the boundaries of what is possible.’
You can find tickets to the free event online at https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/innovation-challenge-2025-finale-tickets-1334935651469?aff=oddtdtcreator
For more information on the event or to see the rest of the challenge’s finalists log on to https://www.digitalisleofman.com/news/finalists-of-the-2025-innovation-challenge-announced/