University College Isle of Man (UCM), in collaboration with Baumit and Manx Eco Render Solutions, is offering upskilling courses in ‘eco-plastering’ to encourage sustainable living.
The course aims to train skilled professionals in providing more sustainable, durable, and eco-friendly render solutions such as clay and lime, and is suitable for current plasters with a minimum of two years’ experience.
William Wren, director of Manx Eco Render Solutions, said: ‘We’re delighted to be working collaboratively with UCM and Baumit, one of Europe’s most successful building material brands, to encourage a more environmentally friendly method of plastering on island.
‘If your house is insulated properly, you can save up to 35% of the energy you would be losing through your walls, so eco-plastering really is a brilliant option to consider upskilling yourself in.’
The course is a combination of both practical work and theory, and upon successful completion, candidates who are on the Isle of Man Government’s approved contractors list can offer their services to the Green Living Grant Scheme.
Manx Eco Render Solutions is affiliated with Baumit, a leading organisation in developing high-quality, insulation systems, renders and plasters that are designed to address the challenges faced by buildings in harsh weather and environmental conditions.
Kerry Birchall, who manages UCM’s adult learning provision, commented; ‘The eco-plastering course is one of many sustainable friendly courses we have recently added to our adult learning upskilling offering, and we’re pleased to be working collaboratively with Manx Eco Render Solutions and an experienced industry leader such as Baumit.
‘Not only is this a great opportunity to upskill and develop your plastering abilities, but it’s also an opportunity to support our community in becoming a more sustainable and forward-thinking island.’
To book your place on the course, contact Manx Eco Render Solutions directly via its website https://manxecorendersolutions.com/