Douglas-based law practice Simcocks Advocates has appointed Eleanor Robb to the position of trainee advocate.
Born and educated in the island, Eleanor obtained her law degree at the University of York, and has returned in order to undertake her articles and eventually become a Manx Advocate.
As part of her training, the former St Ninian’s student will gain experience in various areas of law, and is currently working within the Ridgeway Street firm’s corporate and commercial department.
Eleanor ran the Edinburgh Marathon in 2024 and the Manchester Half-Marathon in 2023 in aid of charity Cancer Research UK. Eleanor was also a member of the university hockey club and its committee during her time at York.
In her final year, she was charity secretary, which involved organising sporting events in aid of good causes.
Speaking about the appointment, Simcocks Advocates chief executive Phil Games said: ‘We’re delighted to have Eleanor join us for her training.
‘As well as being exceedingly clever, she has an enthusiasm, energy and empathy that will stand her in good stead for her future career. I know she will be a great asset to Simcocks.’
- We want to hear from you! If you have workplace news - whether it's a major achievement, a new initiative, an employee success story, or a charity effort - share it with us for possible publication in our newspapers and websites. Email [email protected] with details, and please include a phone number so a reporter can verify information quickly if necessary. Your workplace plays an important role in the Isle of Man community, and we’d love to help highlight its achievements. Get in touch today and let us share your news with our readers!