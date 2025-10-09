Charity Sight Matters is partnering with Bus Vannin to host a special community event aimed at increasing public confidence in using public transport later this month.
Members of the public will have the opportunity to explore the new energy-efficient single-decker buses recently introduced to the island’s fleet.
The buses feature modern layouts and are equipped with hearing loop systems, making the event particularly useful for hearing aid users who wish to test the system in a real-world setting.
Attendees will be able to step aboard the buses, experience the layout first-hand, and speak with Bus Vannin drivers and staff in a relaxed and welcoming environment.
Sight Matters, a trading arm of Manx Blind Welfare Service, has looked after the interests of people with serious sight loss on the Isle of Man since 1936. Today, it provides a wide range of services tailored to the blind and visually impaired community’s needs.
Peter Marshall, fundraising and marketing lead at Sight Matters, said the upcoming event is designed to help remove barriers to public transport.
‘For many people, getting on a bus for the first time can be a daunting experience,’ he said.
‘This event is about giving people the confidence to travel - whether it’s children preparing for school journeys or individuals with sight loss who want to become more independent.’
Although organised in collaboration with Sight Matters, the event is open to all members of the community, including families and schoolchildren who are interested in learning more about the new buses and their accessibility features.
The event will take place on Monday October 27, from 10am to 12pm at Corrin Court in Onchan.
For more information, you can contact Sight Matters on 674727, email [email protected], or visit https://www.sightmatters.im/