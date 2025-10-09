The Isle of Man Samaritans are once again supporting World Mental Health Day, which takes place annually this week on October 10.
The day serves as a global reminder of the importance of mental health and the power of simple conversations to support personal wellbeing and community resilience.
This year’s theme highlights the urgent need to support the mental health and psychosocial needs of people affected by humanitarian emergencies - a growing concern amid increasing global instability.
‘Many events are out of our control, but one thing we can do is look out for each other,’ said Ria Sheridan, community engagement lead for the Isle of Man Samaritans.
‘Talking might not make all your worries disappear, but it can make them easier to deal with.’
Ms Sheridan emphasised that mental health is a constant part of everyday life and encouraged open conversations among friends, family, colleagues and neighbours.
The Samaritans are reminding anyone struggling with issues such as the cost of living, financial stress, health concerns, or worries about loved ones, that they are available to help - 24 hours a day on freephone 116 123.
In support of the day, the Isle of Man branch will also be hosting a volunteer recruitment afternoon later this month.
The event will take place at Windsor Coffeehouse on Saturday, October 25 from 2pm to 4pm.
‘Our volunteers are at the heart of everything we do,’ Ms Sheridan added.
‘If you feel you have the skills and compassion to help others, we’d love to meet you.’
For more information on how the Isle of Man Samaritans are supporting World Mental Health Day or to enquire about volunteering, you can contact [email protected]