Landmarks across the Isle of Man will be illuminated on 5 October to remember those affected by meningitis – and in particular to honour the life of 21-year-old Lucas Martin, who died from the disease last year.
But in September 2023, Lucas’ life was cut short when he contracted bacterial meningitis. He did not display the symptoms most people expect, such as a rash, but suffered from tiredness and a headache.
Brett said: ‘After Lucas passed away, life as we knew it ended. He didn’t have the symptoms people often expect. I hope that by sharing his story it might help someone else spot the signs of meningitis earlier and get urgent help – that’s why we must keep talking about it, no matter how painful it is.
‘Seeing buildings light up across the Isle of Man on World Meningitis Day in his honour means so much to us as a family. It shows that Lucas’ legacy is helping to protect others.’
Since his death, Brett has worked with the Meningitis Research Foundation to share his family’s story through Meningitis in your words, a digital collection of personal experiences.
On 5 October, landmarks including the Tower of Refuge, Ramsey Swing Bridge, Douglas City Hall and Douglas city centre will be lit up for Lucas and others affected by the disease. More than 20 other sites across the UK and many others worldwide will also take part.
World Meningitis Day is organised by the Confederation of Meningitis Organisations and co-ordinated by the Meningitis Research Foundation. It encourages people to join a ‘global chain of light’ by lighting a candle, using fairy lights or posting images online at 8.30pm with the hashtags #WorldMeningitisDay and #DefeatMeningitis.
Every year, about 2.3 million people worldwide contract meningitis. Survivors can face life-changing consequences, while for many others the disease proves fatal. The World Health Organization has set out a Global Road Map to defeat meningitis by 2030, aiming to improve diagnosis, prevention and awareness.
Vinny Smith, Chief Executive of the Meningitis Research Foundation, said: ‘Meningitis doesn’t just take lives – it changes the lives of those who survive and everyone around them. On World Meningitis Day, we come together to take action and to remember Lucas and all those whose lives have been touched by this devastating disease.’
More information is available at worldmeningitisday.org, and Brett’s story can be read at meningitis.org/meningitis-in-your-words.