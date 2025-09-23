Dance group Skeddan Jiarg has been invited to represent the Isle of Man at the ‘Marrakech Folklore Days Festival’, one of Africa’s largest international folk dance events.
Taking place at the end of October in Morocco, the festival will bring together cultural dance ensembles from across the globe.
Skeddan Jiarg, an intergenerational Manx dance team with 60 members aged between seven and 50, will be the first ever group from the island to participate in the long-running festival.
They will perform alongside groups from countries including Morocco, Congo, Ukraine, Greece, Senegal, Germany, Bulgaria, Mali, Switzerland and Ireland.
Led by Manx dance teacher Gráinne Joughin, the team plans to present a selection of traditional and contemporary Manx dances.
Their performances will be accompanied by live music from island musicians, showcasing Manx cultural heritage through both movement and sound.
The group is run entirely on a voluntary basis. In preparation for the event, members have been rehearsing choreography and creating new costumes to reflect the island’s cultural identity.
‘This is an incredible opportunity for us to share our Manx dance culture on the international stage,’ Grainne said.
‘We’re honoured to be ambassadors for the Isle of Man and to stand alongside many talented performers from around the world.’
Funding support for the trip has been provided by Peel Charity Shop, Culture Vannin, and Manx Telecom’s Marg McGee Community Awards.
The group, however, continues to seek additional financial support to cover remaining travel and accommodation costs.
Those interested in supporting the group can contact Skeddan Jiarg via its Facebook page or reach out to Gráinne Joughin directly by emailing [email protected]
If you wish to find out more information about the festival, you can visit https://en.marrakechfestival.ma/
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.