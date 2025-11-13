A packed audience of private clients, trustees, pension providers and other investment professionals turned out to hear the views of two market experts at FIM Capital’s most recent ‘Investment Insight’ event, held at the Claremont Hotel in Douglas.
After a warm welcome from the Douglas investment management and administration services firm’s chief executive David Bushe, attendees first enjoyed a highly topical presentation from Michael Craine, FIM senior investment manager, looking at the current macroeconomic investment environment and identifying key areas of focus for the remainder of 2025.
He was followed by guest speaker Chris Garsten, fund manager of the Waverton European Capital Growth Fund and a former Credit Suisse director, who delivered a fascinating perspective on the European equity market in general, including thoughts on the economy, investment rationale and potential opportunities in the current climate.
Chris also gave a valuable overview of the Waverton European Growth Fund which he has been managing since its inception after co-founding 2CG Limited in 2000.
Speaking afterwards, David said: ‘It was a pleasure to provide the opportunity for our guests to hear from two very knowledgeable investment professionals and learn more about their views on the market.
‘While Michael is already well-known in the island to those in the investment sector, we were delighted to also introduce Chris Garsten who has a particular interest in the European arena.’
FIM Capital Limited was established in 2006. The company, which is completely independent, employs 49 people and has over $3bn of assets under management and administration.
- Share your workplace news with us! Whether it's achievements, events, or milestones, we’d love to feature it in our newspapers and websites. Email details to [email protected], and don’t forget to include your phone number so we can verify information quickly. Help us highlight your workplace’s successes!