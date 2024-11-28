Atla Fiduciaries Limited has announced the appointment of Donald Edwards as director.
RNLI volunteer Donald joined the firm in 2023 and has over 15 years of experience in the fiduciary industry.
A qualified trust and estate practitioner, he specialises in complex trust and corporate structures, real estate, and asset management for high-net-worth individuals.
He’s now been serving in his new role since November 1.
In his previous role as Client Director and Head of Operations, Donald focused on improving systems and processes to benefit clients.
Atla Group is made up of Atla Accountancy Services Limited; Atla Audit and Assurance Limited; Atla Advisory Limited; Atla Connect Limited; Atla Fiduciaries Limited and Atla Retirement Solutions Limited.
Martin Hall, chief executive of Atla Group, welcomed his promotion. He said: ‘Atla Fiduciaries is thrilled to welcome Donald Edwards to the leadership team as director.
‘Donald’s dedication, adaptability, and visionary leadership have already made a significant impact, and his promotion is a key step in our strategy to expand and evolve our capabilities in an ever-changing regulatory landscape.’
Beyond his professional career, Donald is an active member of the Isle of Man community.
He is a passionate sailor and has contributed significantly to developing local sailing talent.
He founded the Manx Youth Sailing Squad in 2008 and co-founded the Island Sailing Development Squad earlier this year.
His work has helped young sailors compete at high levels, including the Island Games, where Donald has himself competed twice.
Donald’s involvement extends to serving as a crew member with Ramsey RNLI Station and holding leadership roles within local sailing associations.
Atla Group say that his commitment to community and mentorship reflects the broader Atla ethos - growth and progress are best achieved together.
Speaking proudly about his new role, Donald said: ‘I’m honoured to step into this role and contribute to Atla Fiduciaries’ continued growth and success.
‘Atla’s values align perfectly with my approach to leadership.
‘I look forward to collaborating with the team to navigate challenges, deliver exceptional results and positively impact both our clients and the community we serve.’
Atla Fiduciaries, which provides trust and corporate services, says Donald’s appointment reinforces its commitment to supporting both clients and the Isle of Man community.