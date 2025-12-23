A fitness instructor who previously ran independent classes at Carrefour Health Club has opened a new studio in Douglas following the gym’s closure after nearly 25 years.
Kim Bezance has launched a With Kim studio behind the capital’s Marks & Spencer supermarket.
The move comes after the Carrefour Health Club announced last year that it would permanently close at the end of November, citing rising operational costs and ongoing financial pressures.
In a statement issued at the time, the health club said it had become increasingly difficult to maintain expected service levels despite efforts to reduce expenses and operate with fewer staff.
Studio classes ended on October 31, while the main gym remained open until November 30, 2025.
Ms Bezance, who ran fitness classes from Carrefour’s studio spaces, said the closure prompted her to secure a permanent base for her work.
‘When Carrefour announced it was closing, I knew I’d have to find my own premises,’ she said.
Before moving into fitness full time, Ms Bezance worked as a primary school teacher. She said she initially trained as a fitness instructor while continuing to teach, starting with one class a week.
‘I just kind of fell into it,’ she said. ‘My sister is a fitness trainer and suggested I train as a fitness instructor. I started with one class a week and just loved it.’
As demand grew, she gradually increased the number of sessions she offered before leaving teaching to focus on fitness full time. She now runs a range of classes including HIIT, cardio, boxing and spin.
Ms Bezance said her background in education continues to influence how she approaches fitness instruction.
‘I’m still shouting – just at adults instead,’ she said.
The new With Kim premises include both a general fitness studio and a dedicated spin room, which Ms Bezance said allows her to offer a broader timetable and continue developing her classes following the closure of Carrefour.
Music plays a central role in her sessions, with workouts choreographed to playlists she creates herself.
‘I love building playlists,’ she said. ‘A good track will drop and you just go.’
She said inclusivity remained a key focus, with classes designed to accommodate a wide range of abilities and fitness levels.
‘I offer low-impact options and advanced options - I cater for everyone,’ she said.
The With Kim studio is based alongside other wellness businesses operating beneath Prime Studios, including Born Slippy Wax Studio and Paracise with Donna.
Announcing Carrefour Health Club’s planned closure online in October last year, a spokesperson said it was in the process of calculating refunds for pre-paid memberships and will contact affected members directly.
The club also held a series of farewell events in November last year as part of efforts to mark its final weeks in business and to thank members, instructors, suppliers and the wider community for their support over the years.
The closure marked the end of nearly a quarter of a century of business for the Douglas facility.