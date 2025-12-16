Two years on from opening its doors, The Willow Spa in Braddan has quietly become one of the Isle of Man’s most distinctive wellness spaces.
But the facility isn’t a place born not from a business plan alone, but from grief, love and a determination to help others heal.
Created in 2023 by Emma Dean and her father Gary, Willow Spa was built in memory of Emma’s brother, William Blackburn, who died at the age of 26 in a tragic plane crash near Dubai International Airport in 2019.
Looking back now, Emma describes the journey as ‘an adventure’, one that transformed personal loss into something positive.
‘I need to do something with my life now,’ she recalls thinking after returning to work following her brother’s death.
‘What makes me feel better, and what can I do to make other people feel better?’
That question led her away from a reception role in radio and into fitness, mindfulness and breathwork.
What began as small classes soon gathered a following. ‘I was just ballsy with it,’ she laughs, recalling the morning 15 people turned up to her first rented studio session.
‘I thought no one would come – and then they just kept coming.’
As demand grew, so did the idea. When her studio closed, Emma turned to her dad Gary, who owned an empty building off the main road opposite Braddan Bridge that had sat unused for years.
It was all set to be a plain, old office space, but instead, they took a leap of faith.
‘I said, “Dad, we need to do something for the Isle of Man. I don’t want mornings and nights – I want all day, somewhere people can come and feel good,”’ she says.
What followed was a gruelling process of planning permission, renovation and risk, including a nerve-wracking appearance before a government panel to change the building’s use.
‘I had two minutes to explain why it should be a wellness centre,’ Emma says. ‘I talked about helping people, about loss – everyone was crying. When they all stood up in favour, my heart just went.’
The spa itself reflects that journey.
Designed to encourage mindfulness and switching off, each private room offers a different experience – from swim spa and jacuzzi to cold plunge therapy – allowing guests to move at their own pace, without the pressure of shared spaces.
‘It doesn’t feel like just mine,’ Emma says now, standing in the calm she helped create. ‘It feels like ours. Everyone who’s been part of Willow has made it what it is.’
Two years in, the spa is thriving, supported by a close-knit team and a growing community of regulars.
For Emma though, the purpose remains clear. ‘We needed to do this for Will’.